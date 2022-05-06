‘Succession’ star Brian Cox on ‘cancel culture’: “It is total fascism”

Brian Cox has shared his views on ‘cancel culture’, describing it as a “kind of modern day McCarthyism”.

The actor, best known for playing Logan Roy in HBO series Succession, appeared on TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored when the conversation turned to ‘cancel culture’.

“It’s a kind of modern day McCarthyism, really,” Cox said. “It’s a kind of raid on people’s sensibilities in order to reduce them and make them… I don’t know, there is so much hypocrisy involved with the whole thing.

“I find the whole thing completely hypocritical. I am not religious but there is a thing in the bible where it says, ‘Let he or she without sin cast the first stone’ and there seems to be a lot of casting of stones. And it is like a virus.”

After Morgan referenced comments by Elon Musk who described it like a “woke virus”, Cox added: “It is total fascism. You are absolutely right… it is hypocrisy again. The hypocritical notion of ‘I am being liberal’ but actually you are being fascist and people should just stop it and behave themselves.”

Cox also addressed the controversy surrounding Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who has been accused of being transphobic on numerous occasions. “I thought there was something deeply unjust about it,” Cox said. “And I just felt that.”

Last month, Bill Murray faced an allegation of inappropriate behaviour while filming on the set of Being Mortal. Production on the film was suspended indefinitely while investigations took place.

During an interview on CNBC, the actor addressed the incident. “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with,” Murray said. “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way. The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing. They wanted to check it all out and so they stopped the production.”

He added: “It’s been quite an education for me… the world is different than it was when I was a little kid. What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out.”

Cox addressed Murray’s situation on the show, adding: “Bill went [on CNBC] and explained himself rather brilliantly I think. It’s about times have changed, I grew up in one time and I am meeting another time and it is very hard to know how to approach that time.

“Where do we go? How do we come in? Where is the entryway to make a conversation, to make even a joke with one another?”

The third season of Succession concluded in December last year, with a fourth season expected to be released in 2023.