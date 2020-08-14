‘Succession’ star Brian Cox reveals coronavirus diagnosis

Succession‘s Brian Cox has learnt he had COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms.

The Scottish actor, 74, said he was undergoing routine blood tests for his diabetes when his doctor told him he had the antibodies for the deadly virus.

Cox, who won the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actor in a television show (Succession) earlier this year, told James Corden on The Late Late Show that he had no idea he’d contracted the disease because he “never felt anything”.

“My doctor called and said: ‘Oh, congratulations you’ve had it [COVID-19]’,” Cox told Corden, ‘And you’ve got the antibodies’.

“I said, ‘When? When did I have it?’”

His doctor was unable to tell him. When Cox was asked if he’d experienced symptoms, such as a high temperature, a new persistent cough, or loss of smell/taste, he said he hadn’t.

Cox went on to say that he believes he might have caught coronavirus while directing a play in London in December, 2019. When he returned to his Massachusetts home, he experienced fatigue and “sneezing attacks” which he attributed to jet lag at the time. Sneezing has not been ruled out as a symptom of the disease by the NHS, the WHO or the CDC.

Elsewhere in the interview Cox addressed season three of Succession, which he hopes will be able to start shooting soon. Like hundreds of productions worldwide, the series was delayed owing to the pandemic.

Cox had his lips sealed for what fans can expect for the third instalment of the hit HBO media drama, but he did say that it’s “jolly exciting”.