‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong defends his language use after becoming a meme

Succession star Jeremy Strong has defended himself after he became a meme for language he used in a new featurette.

Following the lauded recent third episode of the HBO show’s fourth season, the network shared a featurette which saw Strong and his co-stars dissecting how the episode came together.

During the piece, Strong used the word “dramaturgically” in a sentence describing the flow of the episode, saying: “I thought it made sense dramaturgically. And then when I read the script, I found it shocking and emotionally devastating.”

After it aired, fans then mocked Strong for the use of the word, with some saying it’s not a real word.

In response, the Merriam-Webster dictionary then tweeted the word’s definition, revealing that the adverb is “relating to the art or technique of dramatic composition and theatrical representation”.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Strong stuck by his use of the word. Told by the interviewer that he had to Google the word to work out what it meant, Strong responded: “Well, it’s a real word. I’m a theatre nerd and it’s a theatre nerd word, so I stand by it.”

Season four of Succession is currently airing on HBO, and fans have reacted to the “magnificent” twist in its latest episode.

Spoilers for Succession season four below.

In the episode titled Connor’s Wedding, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) departs on a flight to Sweden with some of his closest advisors to negotiate a new deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), while Logan’s children Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) attend their brother’s wedding on a cruise ship in New York.

While Connor (Alan Ruck) is hopeful his father will make time for a fly-by visit, Roman, Kendall and Shiv are soon informed by Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) over the phone that Logan has fallen ill during the flight and has become unresponsive.

After some emotional final goodbyes over the phone, Logan is later pronounced dead when the private plane lands back on US soil. Roman, Kendall and Shiv are then faced with issuing a statement to the press and the ramifications of Logan’s death on the future of Waystar RoyCo.

Since the episode aired, a producer and writer on the show has opened up about how they managed to keep the plot twist from leaking.

Writer and longtime producer Georgia Pritchett took to Twitter to reveal how the show’s creative team used code words when planning Logan’s death to prevent it from leaking.

Pritchett wrote: “This was a tough secret to keep! We decided it in the #Succession writers’ room in Jan 22. So nobody found out we used code on the whiteboards. Larry David meant Logan Dies. So episode 403 said Connor’s Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode.”