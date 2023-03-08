‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong reveals his 10 favourite books

Succession star Jeremy Strong has revealed his 10 favourite books.

The actor, who plays Kendall Roy in the HBO satirical drama, recently met with GQ to take part in their 10 Things I Can’t Live Without series.

Far exceeding the 10-item limit, Strong brought along a wide selection of trinkets and memorabilia from his career, including props from Succession, Molly’s Game, The Big Short and a number of plays.

Strong then unveiled a pile of 10 books, saying: “I mean this is like a five-house conversation right here. These are all books that have been really important to me.”

The collection included My Struggle by Karl Ove Knausgaard, which Strong described as “the most honest expression of life that I’ve ever read anywhere.” Harold Pinter’s play The Caretaker and Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment also featured.

You can find the full list below:

My Struggle (Karl Ove Knausgaard)

The Caretaker (Harold Pinter)

Crime and Punishment (Fyodor Dostoyevsky)

The Man Who Owns The News (Michael Wolff)

Four Quartets (T. S. Eliot)

Swan’s Way: In Search of Lost Time – Volume 1 (Marcel Proust)

Letters to a Young Poet (Rainer Maria Rilke)

Alma Mahler-Werfel Diaries, 1898-1902 (Alma Mahler-Werfel)

Wolf Hall (Hilary Mantel)

Angle of Repose (Wallace Stegner)

One of the less surprising additions to his collection was The Man Who Own The News, Michael Wolff’s biography of Rupert Murdoch, who is commonly believed to be the real-life inspiration for the Succession character Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox).

Last month, Cox described Strong’s method acting as “fucking annoying”, saying that filming doesn’t have to be a “big fucking religious experience”.

Cox noted that his co-star is gifted, but that that he won’t “lose” his talent if he stops method acting.

“It’s just there and is accessible, it’s not a big fucking religious experience,” said Cox.

When asked what it was like being around someone who is always in character, he added: “Oh, it’s fucking annoying, don’t get me going on it.”

The fourth and final season of Succession is set to arrive in the UK beginning March 27, with a new episode releasing every successive Monday. You can watch the trailer here.