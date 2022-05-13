‘Succession’ star Nicholas Braun to voice Cousin Greg in ‘The Simpsons’

The Simpsons and Succession are set to collide in an upcoming episode featuring Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg.

The actor will voice his Succession character in episode ‘Meat Is Murder’, where Grampa Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) revisits a past business venture which could have changed his life.

Other guest voices include John Lithgow as Augustus Redfield who, in a nod to Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, is chairman of RedStar Corporation. Krysten Ritter, Paul F. Tompkins, Seth Green, Edi Patterson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio also have voice roles.

Along with Succession, the episode also takes cues from The Founder, the 2016 biopic starring Michael Keaton as former McDonald’s CEO Ray Kroc. You can check out a glimpse of the episode below.

‘Meat Is Murder’ is scheduled to air in the US on Fox on Sunday May 15.

Last month, Kerry Washington made her debut in The Simpsons as new teacher Rayshelle Peyton, who is set to become a permanent replacement for Mrs. Krabappel following the death of voice actor Marcia Wallace.

Billie Eilish and Finneas also recently appeared in The Simpsons short ‘When Billie Met Lisa’, available to stream on Disney+.

Succession concluded its third season last year, with creator Jesse Armstrong confirming writing on the fourth season is almost finished at the BAFTA TV awards last weekend (May 8).

“We’re almost done with the writing for season four, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” Armstrong said. “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”