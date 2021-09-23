‘Succession’ star teases season 3 details: “There’s an airborne quality to it”

Jeremy Swift, who plays Kendall Roy in HBO‘s award-winning Succession, has revealed new details about the upcoming third season.

During a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday (September 23), Swift shed some light on the future of his character, whose decision to betray his father Logan (Brian Fox) at a press conference in the second season finale sends him in an entirely new direction.

“There’s a sort of phase transition of, like, moving from one state to another,” Swift said, as reported by TV Line.

“I felt that, after the press conference, it was as if I’d sat under the Bodhi tree and achieved a moment of clarity, and what feels for Kendall like enlightenment and liberation.”

He continued: “I think we see a sort of airborne Kendall at the beginning of the season, someone who feels like he’s finally wrested himself free from the chains that have been binding him. There’s an airborne quality to it.”

Strong went on to share some advice that the series creator Jesse Armstrong gave to him on his character this season.

“[He] did say to me, ‘It was as if Napoleon is sat in Moscow, and everyone has left the city.’ So it’s sort of a Pyrrhic victory, which I think is part of what we explore in Season 3. I’ve done the thing but, but if I don’t have support in a coalition, what is the value of it?”

Meanwhile, Nicholas Braun, who plays cousin Greg in the show, said to expect to see a more assertive side from the character.

“Everyone’s got a version of the same ambition to get up there, to at least slot up a bit. And so I think Greg makes some nice moves himself this [season].”

The third season of Succession will premiere on October 17.