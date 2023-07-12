‘Succession’ and ‘The Last Of Us’ lead 2023 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 2023 Emmys have been announced – check out the full list below.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to take place Monday September 18 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
As reported by Variety, however, it’s expected the ceremony will be delayed to either November or January due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is expected to join the WGA in strike action this week unless a deal is reached by Wednesday (July 12), which would put all major Hollywood events on pause.
The Emmy nominations were announced by Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown on Wednesday (July 12) in a livestream. Succession racked up the most nominations with 27 in total, with The Last Of Us behind with 24 nominations.
The White Lotus (23), Ted Lasso (22), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (14), The Bear (13), and Beef (13) also picked up a significant amount of nods.
To be eligible for a nomination, a show must have aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.
You can check out the nominations for the main categories below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House Of The Dragon
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Lead Actor In A Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome To Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Lead Actress In A Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Ali Wong (Beef)
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons