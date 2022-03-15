‘Succession’ writer says Roy family member was almost gay

Succession writer Georgia Pritchett has opened up about one Roy family member who was almost written as gay.

“It’s interesting how characters take on a life of their own,” Pritchett said in an interview on the Homo Sapiens podcast, describing her job as the sole writer of four episodes across three seasons.

“I had sort of advocated for Greg to be gay – until last season he hadn’t really done anything with anyone.”

Advertisement

She added that she believes that the Roy children – Kendall, Shiv, Roman and Connor – move “in a circle where I think anything goes”.

“I don’t think anyone’s closeted or not gonna do what they want to do,” she continued, before adding how Kieran Culkin’s character Roman “feels a bit fluid and pan”.

“I don’t think he’d hold back if he fancied doing something,” she added. “He wouldn’t hold back.”

In a four-star review of Succession season three, NME wrote: “Succession can risk feeling like a drama too obviously helmed by comedy writers, with its characters sitting in a circle firing off zingers.

“There is a reason it is particularly beloved in the media landscape. Where it has soared, over its 27 sublime episodes, has been when it has allowed its characters’ masks to slip and for dramatic change to actually occur.”

Advertisement

Succession is currently streaming on NOW in the UK and HBO in the US. The series has been renewed for a fourth season by HBO.