‘Supernatural’ star Mark Sheppard survives six “massive heart attacks”

Supernatural star Mark Sheppard has revealed that he recently survived six heart attacks.

The English actor, who played the demon character Crowley in the show, posted on Instagram about the episode, which happened on Friday (December 1).

“You’re not going to believe this,” he wrote on Saturday (December 2). “Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead four times, I apparently had a 100 per cent blockage in my LAD.”

Advertisement

The LAD is the left anterior descending artery, and is commonly referred to as the “widow-maker”. Blockage of the LAD leads to a very high risk of death.

“If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at Mulholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s, I wouldn’t be writing this,” he continued. “My chances of survival were virtually nil.”

“I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

Sheppard is also known for his recurring role as Romo Lampkin on Battlestar Galactica, and has also appeared in Firefly, The X Files, 24 and Doctor Who.

His Supernatural co-star Misha Collins, who played the character Castiel in the show, replied to his message, writing: “Mark! You don’t need to do the most and biggest every time!”

Advertisement

“Six heart attacks? Two or three would have been impressive enough. You’ve impressed us, okay? Now stop with this, heal up, and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal.”

Supernatural was created by Eric Kripke and ran from 2005 to 2020, initially on The WB, before moving to The CW. It was the longest-running live-action fantasy television series of all time.