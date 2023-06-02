Suzy Eddie Izzard sets record straight on names and pronouns

Suzy Eddie Izzard has cleared up any confusion about her preferred name and pronouns.

The British comedian and actor took to social media yesterday (June 1) to establish how she’d prefer for fans to address her going forward. This follows her revealing that she had added the name ‘Suzy’ to her roster of names back in March, but confirming that she would continue to go by the name ‘Eddie’ in public appearances.

At the time, the entertainer confirmed that she had chosen the new moniker as it was a name she had wanted to give herself since she was 10-years-old.

Now, in the recent update, Izzard shared a simple black square with a message penned within, clarifying her preferences in case there was any confusion among fans. “As people may now well know, I have added the name ‘Suzy’ to my names,” she began.

“So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don’t mind Eddie. And I prefer she/her but I don’t mind he/him. So no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina,” she added. “I am remaining Eddie Izzard in public. Thank you. Suzy/Eddie”

As people may now well know, I have added the name ‘Suzy’ to my names. So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don’t mind Eddie. And I prefer she/her but I don’t mind he/him. So no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina. I am remaining… pic.twitter.com/4VpeIKkvuG — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) June 1, 2023

Following the post, fans have taken to the comment section of the post to offer their words of support and praise for the entertainer. “Thanks that’s really good to know Suzy’, one wrote on Instagram, while another agreed, writing: “[It] costs me nothing to be respectful. Best wishes to you Suzy.”

A third joined in on the discussion, explaining how fans are proud to support her by using her preferred name. “You have an entire community who is thrilled to see you living your authentic self,” the comment read. “I hope you are experiencing joy and relief. If we can provide you the gift of support, it’s nothing in comparison to the joy you’ve gifted us with your incredibly smart comedy that is truly unmatched.”

Last year, Izzard campaigned to become the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central. Although her bid was unsuccessful — losing out to Abtisam Mohamed — she vowed she will “keep going until I get in”.

“I’d still love to be an MP for Sheffield, anywhere up north,” she explained. “If there is a North/South divide, I wanna fight for the North.”

Elsewhere, she also urged people to “join the 21st century” after two Members of Parliament made transphobic comments against her. “Trans people exist. I exist. [But] Transphobic attitudes come from all different quarters, unfortunately,” she said.

“Some people aren’t up to speed, some people haven’t joined the 21st century and, well, they’ve got to get on the bus now because I’ve been out for so long now that I don’t know why they didn’t bring this up before.”

More recently, however, Izzard paid tribute to late comedian, television presenter and Lily Savage star Paul O’Grady, who died in March aged 67.

“Coming out in the TV world back in 1991 was more likely to be a shot in the foot than anything, but I did it anyway, and I’m sure it helped that Paul was already out there, being very relaxed,” she wrote. “That was it, above all else: he was relaxed in his skin, while also being funny and acerbic.”

“It was a combination that really worked. And I think seeing what he did helped LGBT people out there, either in their personal lives or perhaps as performers being able to be more honest about their sexuality onstage.”