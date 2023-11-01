Here’s when ‘Sweet Home’ season two premieres on Netflix

Netflix has announced the premiere date for season two of its popular K-drama series, Sweet Home, starring Song Kang.

Today (November 1), Netflix released a “date announcement” teaser for the upcoming second season of K-drama, Sweet Home. The video teases what happened to protagonist Cha Hyun-su (played by Song Kang), following the events of season one.

“It is going to be a full-fledged apocalyptic drama,” teased director Lee Eung-bok in a press release. “While season one portrayed tension and fear in the confined space of the Green Home, season two will be set in an open space with the introduction of a whole new group of characters and monsters,”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, actor Lee Jin-wook (who plays Pyeon Sang-wook) says that the new season “will present a world that diverges from the original webtoon”, adding that “as the world expands, there will be more to think about”.

Actress Lee Si-young (who plays Seo Yi-kyung) says that “everyone will go through major changes” in the upcoming second season of Sweet Home. “A vastly sprawling world awaits the characters after they leave Green Home,” she added.

Season two of Sweet Home will premiere December 1 exclusively on Netflix.

The first season of Sweet Home originally premiered in December 2020. Last year, Netflix confirmed that the K-drama had been renewed for two more seasons, the third of which is currently under production.

In other K-drama news, singer-turned-actress Bae Suzy recently said that her new Netflix K-drama series, Doona!, helps to show a “really human side” of K-pop idols.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former SF9 member has addressed his departure from the K-pop boyband for the first time, saying that “it was not an easy decision” for him to make.