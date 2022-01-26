Sydney Sweeney asked ‘Euphoria’ creator to cut “unnecessary” nudity in season two

Sydney Sweeney has praised Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for allowing her to cut nude scenes from season two.

The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in the HBO series, said Levinson originally wrote more nude scenes for her character in the second season – which she challenged without any pushback.

Speaking to the Independent, Sweeney said: “Sam [Levinson] is amazing. There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’.

“I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Sweeney’s experience filming nudity on Euphoria has been different from other projects in the past, however, where she’d often feel uncomfortable on set.

“I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting,” Sweeney added. “I didn’t feel comfortable with my cast mate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it. That made me even more self-conscious. I didn’t feel like I was able to speak up.”

Sweeney attracted acclaim for her role as college student Olivia in The White Lotus, but she believes her work on Euphoria hasn’t garnered the same attention due to a “stigma against actresses who get naked on screen”.

“When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise,” Sweeney said. “But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

The actor has also starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Handmaid’s Tale and miniseries Sharp Objects.

In NME’s five-star review, Euphoria season two is described as “darker, tougher and more intense” and a show that “sets the bar very high for TV in 2022”.