Sydney Sweeney “doesn’t know” when ‘Euphoria’ season 3 will start shooting

Sydney Sweeney has said she “doesn’t know” when Euphoria season three will start filming.

Fans of the hit HBO series, which stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sweeney, have been awaiting a third instalment for more than two years, after its cliffhanger season two finale aired in February 2022.

The third season suffered delays to filming and production as a result of last year’s acting and writing strikes, as well as creator Sam Levinson’s delay in completing the script.

Advertisement

In a recent statement, HBO announced that the upcoming season is still on hold, and that its in-demand cast are free to explore other acting opportunities in the interim.

Speaking exclusively to NME, Sweeney has now admitted that she doesn’t know when production will continue, despite previously hinting that she’s already read the season’s scripts.

“Um, I don’t know how soon I’m going home [to Euphoria],” she said. “I’m just doing all the press for Immaculate right now and then we’ll see.”

Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the series, is still busy promoting her nun horror movie, having kicked off the year with the hit rom-com Anyone But You.

In a recent interview with GQ, fellow Euphoria star Colman Domingo opened up about the possible reasons behind the third season’s delay.

Advertisement

[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important.

“He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

Elsewhere, Nika King, who plays Rue’s mother in the show, recently shared in a stand-up show that Euphoria’s delay is causing her financial problems.