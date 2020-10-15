Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has discussed Halsey’s upcoming acting debut in The Player’s Table.

The TV show is currently in development from Sweeney’s own production company Fifty-Fifty Films, Endeavor Content and Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross’ Crazyrose. It is an adaptation of the YA novel They Wish They Were Us by Jessica Goodman and will be co-produced by Halsey.

Sweeney will play high school student Jill Newman, who tries to discover the truth about the death of her best friend Shaila three years ago and what role members of their school’s secret society played in it. Halsey, meanwhile, will play Rachel Calloway, a former member of the shadowy group who graduated around the time of Shaila’s death.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME, the Euphoria star said the musician would bring “just a whole ‘nother level to the show”. “I think she’s going to blow the world away with her acting ability,” she said.

“She’s just so passionate about so many different issues and topics that the show hits on. I think she’s really going to be able to bring that to a whole new level and deepen it and make it more impactful.”

Discussing why she chose to adapt Goodman’s novel, Sweeney explained: “I love building my characters and I’ve been wanting to explore that more. It’s such a great female empowerment story with mystery and male toxicity just driven throughout it.

“I think it could be a really important story to tell, especially with the climate that we’re living in with privilege, and the hierarchy in schools and the hazing process.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actor has also teased what the future holds for her Euphoria character Cassie. She will return to the hit HBO drama in the upcoming second season and its planned “bridge episodes”, designed to provide a stop-gap until the show can return to full-scale production.