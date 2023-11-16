Sydney Sweeney reflects on family’s financial struggles: “My parents lost their house”

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her family’s financial struggles, revealing that her parents previously filed for bankruptcy and lost their house.

In a wide-ranging interview with Women’s Health, Sweeney spoke about coming to terms with her ever-increasing fame, having shot to stardom with shows like HBO‘s Sharp Objects, Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The White Lotus. She’s also set to appear in new rom-com Anyone But You and Marvel‘s Madame Web, which will likely be her highest grossing films to date.

Sweeney admitted, though, that to help her reach her current level of success, her family made a number of sacrifices. “I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake [which she has since bought back]. We couldn’t afford life in L.A. We couldn’t afford life anywhere.”

To help pay the bills, Sweeney babysat, cleaned restaurant bathrooms, and led tours at Universal Studios. “It was hard because they were supporting my dream, and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she said.

“I didn’t want to fail them. No matter how long it took, I was going to be in a TV show or a movie, and I wasn’t going to stop until something happened.”

Earlier this year, Sweeney said that she couldn’t afford to take a six-month break from acting, claiming that industry bosses “don’t pay actors like they used to”.

Despite her recent success, Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter that she still has insecurities over her finances.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney said. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

When asked about the payments from HBO, Sweeney explained: “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, 3 per cent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

On Wednesday (November 15), the first official trailer for Marvel’s Madame Web was released. Sweeney stars in the film as Julia Carpenter, while Dakota Johnson plays the lead character. Adam Scott and Emma Roberts also star.

Anyone But You will be released in UK cinemas on December 26, while Madame Web arrives on February 16, 2024.