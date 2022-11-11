Sydney Sweeney says row over ‘Trump party’ has “turned into a wildfire”

Sydney Sweeney has addressed the backlash she received after photos of people wearing Donald Trump baseball caps and T-shirts at a family party emerged online.

The Euphoria and White Lotus actress was criticised after photos of her mother’s 60th birthday party appeared this summer on Instagram, which showed guests sporting MAGA (Make American Great Again) merch for the controversial former US President.

In a new interview with GQ the actress revisited the fall-out. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track,” she said.

Sweeney was mindful of unintentionally contributing to a narrative that she can’t control, adding that she’s aware that she needs to choose her words carefully in the public eye. “I’ll see people say, ‘She needs to get media training’. Why, do you want to see a robot?” Sweeney added. “I don’t think there’s any winning.”

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

In August, Sweeney wrote online that “an innocent celebration” for her mother’s birthday had “turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention”.

Some people on social media were unimpressed. One wrote in response to Sweeney’s statement: “Then you should’ve selected other pictures to post that wouldn’t be left up to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I ‘assume’.”

“Assumptions?” wrote another. “Don’t gaslight your fans (many are likely young progressive people based on the content of the show that gave you fame). Your family is obviously far-right based on the blue lives matter shirts and MAGA babies.”

Assumptions? Don’t gaslight your fans (many are likely young progressive people based on the content of the show that gave you fame). Your family is obviously far-right based on the blue lives matter shirts and MAGA babies. pic.twitter.com/Gwcm4YZduz — Frederick Joseph is on Mastodon (@FredTJoseph) August 28, 2022

Another person, however, defended the photos. “But that’s her family. Should she disown them for their political beliefs? What are we becoming?”

Meanwhile, last month Sweeney was cast as the lead in a new Barbarella film.

The actress confirmed her involvement in the project with an Instagram post on October 11, sharing an image of original artwork from the 1968 sci-fi film, along with the caption: “Time to save the universe.”