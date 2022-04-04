Sydney Sweeney took her grandparents to ‘Euphoria’ premiere

Sydney Sweeney has revealed she invited her entire family to the premiere of Euphoria, including her grandparents.

The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama, discussed the show’s premiere during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“So, for the premiere, I invited my entire family,” Sweeney said.

When she clarified that meant parents, uncles and grandparents, she added: “I was like, ‘it’s the Hollywood premiere! You gotta come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and – giant screen, like ginormous screen. I was on the floor.

“I wasn’t thinking. I was so excited.”

Asked about her grandparents’ response to the show, Sweeney said: “They said I had the best tits in Hollywood.”

Earlier this year, the actor praised Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for allowing her to cut nude scenes from the second season.

Speaking to the Independent, Sweeney said: “I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Euphoria is set to return for a third season on HBO, with Zendaya and season two newcomer Dominic Fike both set to return.

Sweeney was recently cast in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson. S.J. Clarkson (The Defenders) is attached to direct the film.