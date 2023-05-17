Sylvester Stallone writes his daughters’ break-up texts

Sylvester Stallone has said that he writes his daughters’ break-up texts for them.

The actor, who is currently promoting new reality series The Family Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, admitted to assisting with handling break-ups in his daughters’ relationships.

During an interview with the family on Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer remarked that Sylvester “actually writes their break-up texts”. In response, he said: “Guilty. I’m a good writer.”

Speaking about the texts, Sistine added: “He always wants to end with, ‘Keep punching.’ So, I delete that part. But everything else is so good.”

When discussing introducing boyfriends to their father, Sophia said: “They’re either trying to square up to [Sylvester] or be him because they’re in love with him.” In response, Sylvester said: “Nobody is good enough.”

The Family Stallone follows the actor’s home life with his wife and daughters in Los Angeles. The series is available to stream on Paramount+.

Stallone is set to reprise his role of mountain climber Gabe Walker in a sequel to 1993 action thriller Cliffhanger, directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Greenland).

“Growing up with the biggest action films of the ‘80s and ‘90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favourite spectacles,” Waugh said. “To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true.”

The actor currently stars in Tulsa King, which was renewed for a second season in November. He was recently seen in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, where he played Stakar Ogord.