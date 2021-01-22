‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’: a new ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off is in the works

A new Game Of Thrones spin-off is reportedly in the works – get all the details below.

Tales of Dunk and Egg will be based on George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novellas of the same name, set 90 years before the events of A Song Of Ice And Fire, made famous in the HBO show.

According to Variety, the series is in early development and will follow the adventures of the titular Dunk (Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (a young version of Aegon Targaryen).

The Tales of Dunk and Egg series has featured three novellas from Martin so far, 1998’s The Hedge Knight, 2003’s The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight, which came out in 2010.

All three pieces were then collated and published in 2015 book A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Last month, HBO teased more Game Of Thrones spin-offs. Comparing Game of Thrones to the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, the network’s programming president Casey Bloys told Variety: “Those are fantastic properties that are decades and decades old. I don’t know that it would get that big, but certainly it is a great resource that we have and an amazing world.

House of the Dragon is set to be the first spin-off project released by HBO, and is currently eyeing a 2022 release. The show will follow the rise of House Targaryen 300 years before Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys starts to fight for the throne.

A cast is coming together for the show, with Paddy Considine cast as King Viserys Targaryen, the show’s lead character. He will be starring alongside Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy, who will each be playing Prince Daemon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen respectively.

An initial prequel series, starring Naomi Watts and taking place thousands of years before the events of Game Of Thrones, was cancelled by HBO at the end of 2019.

According to a HBO press release, the series was set to “chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour”.