‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ casts Terry Crews, Parker Posey and more

AMC has announced the first five cast members for The Walking Dead spin-off Tales Of The Walking Dead.

As revealed via Deadline, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna), Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street) have been revealed as the first cast members for the anthology series.

Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds) and Haifaa al-Mansour (Motherland) will each direct one episode, while The Walking Dead producer Michael Satrazemis will helm the remaining three episodes of the season.

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead franchise, said: “Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand The Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come.”

Gimple will serve as executive producer on Tales Of The Walking Dead alongside showrunner Channing Powell.

Speaking about the series, Powell said: “We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror, and, yes, humour they bring to the screen.”

Tales Of The Walking Dead is one of many spin-offs in the pipeline, with Fear The Walking Dead set to return for an eighth season. There’s also a series featuring Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in development.

The Walking Dead will premiere the second half of its 11th and final season on February 20. Tales Of The Walking Dead is expected to premiere on AMC in the summer.