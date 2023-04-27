Talk show host Jerry Springer has died, aged 79

Iconic TV personality Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, his family have confirmed.

The news was broken today (April 27) in a new statement, released by his family. Here, they shared their admiration for the famed chat show host, writing: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.”

They continued: “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

According to reports, a family spokesperson confirmed that Springer was battling a “brief illness”. Although it has not yet been confirmed, some publications suggest that the host was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago, and took a turn for the worse earlier this week.

He is said to have died this morning (Thursday April 27), peacefully at his home in the Chicago area.

Springer first rose to fame as the host for the long-running American reality talk show series, The Jerry Springer Show, which kicked off in 1991 and ran for nearly 30 years.

Although the tabloid talk show was most famed for its outlandish and vulgar nature, it initially started as a series that focused on political issues.

During the late ‘90s, at the peak of its success, the show even beat the ratings made by Oprah Winfrey’s chat show in numerous cities. It eventually went off the air in 2018.

Elsewhere in his long career, Springer starred in the courtroom show Judge Jerry, which ran for three seasons. He also hosted America’s Got Talent between 2007 and 2008, and launched his own podcast, the Jerry Springer Podcast, back in 2015.

Prior to his work on television, Springer was a politician who ran a failed campaign for US Congress in 1970. He was later elected and became involved in Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 and then became the city’s mayor in 1977. He served for one term.

Following the news of his passing, numerous TV personalities, political commentators and fans of The Jerry Springer Show have taken to social media to play tribute to the host.

“So sad to hear this,” wrote American media personality Megyn Kelly. “He came on my show shortly after we launched and told the best stories about his fascinating life and his deep love for America.”