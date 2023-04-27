Talk show host Jerry Springer has died, aged 79

Iconic TV personality Jerry Springer has died, aged 79.

The news was broken today (April 27) in a new statement, released by his family. Here, they shared their admiration for the famed chat show host, writing: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.”

They continued: “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

According to reports, a family spokesperson confirmed that Springer was battling a “brief illness”. Although it has not yet been confirmed, some publications suggest that the host was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago, and took a turn for the worse earlier this week.

He is said to have died this morning (Thursday April 27), peacefully at his home in the Chicago area.

Springer first rose to fame as the host for the long-running American reality series, The Jerry Springer Show, which kicked off in 1991 and ran for nearly 30 years. Elsewhere in his long career, he also hosted the courtroom show Judge Jerry.

Prior to his work on television, Springer was a politician who ran a failed campaign for US Congress in 1970. He was later elected and became involved in Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 and then became the city’s mayor in 1977. He served for one term.

Jerry’s last TV appearance was on the American version of the singing competition The Masked Singer. Here he performed as “The Beetle” and sang a Frank Sinatra classic.

This is a developing story, check back for more.