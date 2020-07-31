Tamar Braxton pens statement calling out “exploitation of reality TV”

Tamar Braxton has called out the “exploitation of reality TV” in a newly penned statement.

It comes after the singer and TV personality was hospitalised after attempting to take her own life – which she confirmed in her statement.

Braxton was taken to hospital on July 16, after LAPD responded to an emergency call from her Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles. In a lengthy Instagram post, Braxton said she is now “on an irreversible path to healing.”

In her post, Braxton made a series of damning remarks about the reality TV industry, which she has been a part of for the past decade as the star of the show Braxton Family Values.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid,” Braxton wrote.

The Braxtons founding member and sister of Toni Braxton also revealed that she wrote a letter “asking to be freed” from her “excessive and unfair” work demands, but she said those demands were ignored.

“I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the post, Braxton talked about mental health and past issues she has experienced. “Mental illness is real,” she said. “We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental.

“I will do everything in my power to aid those who from mental illness including those of us who’s mental was only a result from the toxic, systemic bondage that dwells in television. It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice.”

Braxton also highlighted the need for a reality TV personalities union, as they currently have “no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights, our voices.”

“They promise us opportunity but produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business,” Braxton concluded.

Earlier this week, WE tv announced it would be delaying the upcoming release of Get Ya Life!, a new series that centres around Braxton, due to its “concern is for [Braxton’s] recovery and well-being.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: