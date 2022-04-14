‘Taskmaster”s Alex Horne reveals new comedy series

Taskmaster co-creator Alex Horne has announced a new scripted comedy series called The Horne Section TV Show.

The forthcoming show will air on Channel 4, and is written by and stars Horne alongside his band, The Horne Section.

“I’ve always thought the title of a show is indicative of the quality of the writing within a show, so The Horne Section TV Show looks set to be pretty special,” Horne said in a statement.

“I’ve known some of these musicians for over 40 years and I can safely say that it’s very weird that any of them are now going to be in a six-part scripted comedy series on Channel 4.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added: “Alex is an extraordinarily talented comic; unique, charming and unpredictable, The Horne Section TV Show is set to mirror all these qualities, with a unique blend of talk show and sitcom, music and mayhem and we can’t wait to share it with the Channel 4 viewers.”

Meanwhile, Taskmaster recently released a trailer for series 13. Comedians Chris Ramsey, Bridget Christie and Sophie Duker will appear in the new series, alongside Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon and Loose Women panellist Judi Love.

A description for the new series reads: “Survival for this courageous quintet will depend on their abilities to paint perfectly with their lips, effectively wrangle a cement mixer and chase Alex around a tree while he’s pedalling a tricycle.

“Should they impress the Taskmaster, he will reward them with points and the occasional admiring word. But should they stumble or show any kind of weakness… he’ll scent blood and pounce on them like a puma. (Metaphorically).”

Taskmaster series 13 is scheduled to premiere on Channel 4 on Thursday, April 14 at 9pm.