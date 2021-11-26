‘Taskmaster’ announces series 13 line-up

The line-up for Taskmaster series 13 has been announced.

After crowning impressionist Morgana Robinson as champion for series 12, the Channel 4 comedy game show revealed who will join hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne next year.

Comedians Chris Ramsey, Bridget Christie and Sophie Duker will all appear in series 13, alongside Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon and Loose Women panellist Judi Love.

You can check out a trailer for the series below.

The most recent series featured Robinson, Alan Davies, Victoria Cohen Mitchell, Desiree Burch and Guz Khan.

Another Taskmaster: Champion Of Champions special, which brings back previous winners, is scheduled to be released this year. The show will feature Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble and Richard Herring, who won series six to 10 respectively.

There’s plenty more Taskmaster still to come, after Channel 4 renewed the show until series 15 in a deal last year. It originally aired on UKTV channel Dave.

In September this year, David Mitchell hosted a new game show on Dave featuring several members of the Taskmaster production team.

Titled Outsiders, the show sees Mitchell “challenge a returning cast of three pairs of comedians to prove they’ve got the mettle and skills to thrive in the great outdoors”.

Taskmaster series 13 is scheduled to air in spring 2022 on Channel 4.