‘Taskmaster Champion Of Champions 2’ special is coming this month

Channel 4 has announced a second Taskmaster Champion Of Champions special will air later this month.

Following the first edition back in 2020, the comedy show will invite back winners of series six to ten to compete in a Champions Of Champions tournament.

The former champions include Richard Herring, Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble, with Greg Davies and Alex Horne back as hosts.

You can check out a trailer below.

Who will take home the ultimate trophy? The best of the best face off in #Taskmaster Champion of Champions 2. Thursday 23rd June at 9pm on @Channel4. pic.twitter.com/D1uNo8Q1vA — Taskmaster (@taskmaster) June 8, 2022

A synopsis reads: “Returning to the scene of the greatest triumph of their lives to try and become the next Champion of Champions, Greg’s expectations will be sky high as he watches previous Taskmaster champions Ed Gamble destroy a bath toy, Kerry Godliman rolling a bobbin, Liza Tarbuck avoiding low-flying bananas, Lou Sanders painting on skates and Richard Herring revealing his bare feet.

“Who will emerge as the ultimate victor and bask in the glory of the greatest triumph in television?”

Taskmaster Champion Of Champions 2 will air on Channel 4 on Thursday June 23 at 9pm.

The main show is currently airing its 13th series, featuring Chris Ramsey, Bridget Christie, Sophie Duker, Ardal O’Hanlon and Judi Love. The final episode is scheduled to air on June 16.

Back in April, Channel 4 announced Horne will star in a new scripted comedy series called The Horne Section TV Show, written by the Taskmaster co-creator and his band.