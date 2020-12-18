‘Taskmaster’ confirms line-up for series 11 and ‘Champion of Champions’

Taskmaster has revealed the line-up of contestants for series 11.

The new batch of episodes will arrive in 2021 and will see actor Charlotte Ritchie (Feel Good), stand-up Jamali Maddix comedian (Hate Thy Neighbour), BAFTA-winning comic Lee Mack (Not Going Out), actor, writer, and comedian Mike Wozniak (Man Down) and BAFTA-nominated actor and comedian Sarah Kendall (Frayed) battle it out.

The contestants will embark on a series of “stupefying tasks testing their ingenuity, and weeding out their stupidity,” Channel 4 teased in a press release.

Next year will also see the return of Champion of Champions, which invites winners of series six to ten to return.

Richard Herring, who recently won series 10, will be returning alongside Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble.

Once more, Greg Davies will be judging the contestants alongside his ‘Little Assistant’ Alex Horne, who created the show.

In other Taskmaster news, Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan is set to join the show’s New Year special. She will be competing alongside actor John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral), journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Taskmaster has aired for 84 episodes in the UK so far, with a further 51 still to come as part of a six-season deal confirmed with Channel 4 this year. Series 10 to 15 will air on Channel 4, moving from UKTV’s Dave where the first nine aired.

There is no air date confirmed yet for series 11 of Taskmaster – stay tuned for further updates.