‘Taskmaster’ cryptically shares series 13 air date

Taskmaster has cryptically shared the forthcoming release date for series 13.

In a graphic introducing the new participants, there also features a QR code guiding fans to an external page which itself redirects to the Taskmaster Twitter account banner.

There, a message in the bottom left corner tells fans to go and visit the Taskmaster Instagram page.

Advertisement

A message in the bottom right corner of the latest post reads the URL https://bit.ly/tmseries13, which redirects to the below YouTube video.

Take a look here:

In it, the show’s creator Little Alex Horne can be seen saying to camera that series 13 will begin on April 14 at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

Comedians Chris Ramsey, Bridget Christie and Sophie Duker will all appear in series 13, alongside Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon and Loose Women panellist Judi Love.

The most recent series featured Robinson, Alan Davies, Victoria Cohen Mitchell, Desiree Burch and Guz Khan.

Advertisement

Another Taskmaster: Champion Of Champions special, which brings back previous winners, is scheduled to be released this year. The show will feature Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble and Richard Herring, who won series six to 10 respectively.

There’s plenty more Taskmaster still to come, after Channel 4 renewed the show until series 15 in a deal last year. It originally aired on UKTV channel Dave.