‘Taskmaster’ fans dub latest challenge the “grossest ever”

Taskmaster fans have dubbed the latest challenge on the Channel 4 show as the “grossest ever”.

In last night’s (April 8) episode, contestants Lee Mack, Charlotte Ritchie, Mike Wozniak, Sarah Kendall and Jamali Maddix had to find a way of getting a frozen banana inside a wine bottle stuffed with jelly.

Aided by various kitchen utensils, they all carved very different paths towards the finish line, with Mack and Ritchie even resorting to chewing up the banana in the hope of spitting it through the small gap.

This saw many fans taking to Twitter to express their disgust. One fan wrote that “they will never eat banana again” while another dubbed it the “grossest task ever”.

Another also said it was “more disgusting than Richard Herring and Daisy May Cooper [previously] ferociously feeding watermelon to each other”. You can view a host of responses below.

Will never eat banana again… 😬#taskmaster — Marianka Swain (@mkmswain) April 8, 2021

Grossest task ever #Taskmaster — STAY SAFE, IT'S NOT OVER YET (@RD_vs_EW_vs_VI) April 8, 2021

I find it incredible that the "get the banana in the bottle" task was somehow more disgusting than @Herring1967 & Daisy May Cooper ferociously feeding watermelon to each other #Taskmaster pic.twitter.com/2Uu5ShXGqA — Breezy (@BramTrevorWelch) April 9, 2021

Honestly, I think this is the most revolting task ever. And that's saying a lot.#Taskmaster — RJ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Tellers_Alpaca) April 8, 2021

I think we have a new entry to the most disgusting task #taskmaster — John Matthews (@ExploreMore10) April 8, 2021

I think I've seen more disgusting things on TV than Lee Mack regurgitating a banana but I can't think of what they are — Mike (@mikebirty) April 8, 2021

The gameshow, which sees hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne set weird tasks and challenges for celebrity contestants, moved over to Channel 4 from comedy channel Dave last year.

In other Taskmaster news, Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan joined the show’s New Year special. She competed alongside actor John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral), journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Taskmaster has aired for over 80 episodes in the UK so far, with a further 51 allocated as part of a six-season deal confirmed with Channel 4 last year.