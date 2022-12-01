‘Taskmaster’ reveals celebrity line-up for series 15

Taskmaster has revealed its celebrity line-up for series 15.

Following tonight’s finale (December 1) on the Channel 4 show – hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne – five new contestants were revealed for the next series in 2023.

Veteran comedians Frankie Boyle and Jenny Eclair have been confirmed along with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who is best known for playing Mike Cooper in the hit BBC comedy Ghosts, Mae Martin who appeared in The Flight Attendant and comedian Ivo Graham.

The fourteenth series included comedians Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican.

No details of when series 15 will be broadcast has been revealed yet but before that Taskmaster’s New Year Treat will return for its annual festive special on January 1, 2023.

On this year’s roster alongside BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James and Self Esteem will be Mo Farah, Carol Vorderman and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Re-sharing the teaser clip for the show, Self Esteem recently wrote on Twitter: “Achieved a lot this year but this was the pinnacle. All the days you get to have are big except the days you are on taskmaster are the biggest it turns out.”

The stars will be competing for this year’s trophy, which is Greg’s Golden Eyebrows.

Last year’s New Year’s lineup included Adrian Chiles, Claudia Winkleman, Jonnie Peacock, Lady Leshurr and Sayeeda Warsi.

In October, it was revealed that an Australian version of Taskmaster is also currently in the works, set to be released next year.