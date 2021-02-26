‘Taskmaster’ season 11 trailer released: “the tyrant returns”

Taskmaster is set to return for its 11th series – watch a brand new teaser below.

The gameshow, which sees hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne set weird tasks and challenges for celebrity contestants, moved over to Channel 4 from comedy channel Dave last year.

In a new 10-second teaser, Horne is seen dusting a huge statue of Davies while a narrator says: “The tyrant returns.”

Advertisement

BAFTA-winning comic Lee Mack (Not Going Out), actress Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts), stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix (Hate Thy Neighbour), actor, writer and comedian Mike Wozniak (Man Down), and BAFTA-nominated actor and comedian Sarah Kendall (Frayed) will all be competing for the next Taskmaster crown.

A second ‘Champion of Champions’ series is also in the pipeline. Currently, there are no release dates for either installment but both are expected to air in 2021.

The most recent series of the show saw comedian Richard Herring crowned as the winner, which means he’ll be competing against previous victors Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble in the special episodes.

In other Taskmaster news, Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan joined the show’s New Year special. She competed alongside actor John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral), journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Advertisement

Taskmaster has aired for 84 episodes in the UK so far, with a further 51 still to come as part of a six-season deal confirmed with Channel 4 last year. Series 10 to 15 will air on Channel 4, moving from UKTV’s Dave where the first nine aired.