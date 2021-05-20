‘Taskmaster’ officially announces series 12 line-up of contestants

Series 12 of Taskmaster has officially announced the latest line-up of contestants.

Attempting to complete the challenges set by Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne will be Alan Davies (QI), Desiree Burch (Live At The Apollo), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Morgana Robinson (The Morgana Show) and Victoria Coren Mitchell (Only Connect).

The new series of Taskmaster will air later this year, although a specific date has not been set yet.

Taskmaster has aired for 95 episodes in the UK so far, with a further 40 still to come as part of a six-season deal confirmed with Channel 4 last year. Series 10 to 15 will air on Channel 4, moving from UKTV’s Dave where the first nine aired.

In other Taskmaster news, David Mitchell is set to host a new game show featuring several members of the show’s production team.

Outsiders, a new original show set to air on Dave, will see Mitchell “challenge a returning cast of three pairs of comedians to prove they’ve got the mettle and skills to thrive in the great outdoors.”

The returning cast of comedians will include Taskmaster regulars Ed Gamble, Jamali Maddix, Jessica Knappett, Kerry Godliman and Lou Sanders alongside Toussaint Douglass.

“Civilisation is clearly crumbling so it’s high time we worked out whether we can cope without it,” Mitchell said in a statement.

“And if you can think of a better way of doing that than making six comedians learn survival skills, then you weren’t involved in the development process of this programme.”