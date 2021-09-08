‘Taskmaster’ series 12 shares release date and first look at line-up

Taskmaster has officially confirmed the release date for series 12 later this month.

The show will return to screens on September 23, as confirmed by creator Alex Horne in a tweet earlier today (September 8).

Horne shared a photo of the new lineup – Alan Davies, Desiree Burch, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson and Victoria Coren Mitchell – alongside himself and host Greg Davies.

Taskmaster has aired for 95 episodes in the UK so far, with a further 40 still to come as part of a six-season deal confirmed with Channel 4 last year. Series 10 to 15 will air on Channel 4, moving from UKTV’s Dave where the first nine aired.

An official trailer for the new series was also released yesterday – check it out below:

In other Taskmaster news, David Mitchell is set to host a new game show featuring several members of the show’s production team.

Outsiders, a new original show set to air on Dave, will see Mitchell “challenge a returning cast of three pairs of comedians to prove they’ve got the mettle and skills to thrive in the great outdoors”.

“Civilisation is clearly crumbling so it’s high time we worked out whether we can cope without it,” Mitchell said in a statement.

“And if you can think of a better way of doing that than making six comedians learn survival skills, then you weren’t involved in the development process of this programme.”

The returning cast of comedians will include Taskmaster regulars Ed Gamble, Jamali Maddix, Jessica Knappett, Kerry Godliman and Lou Sanders alongside Toussaint Douglass.

Series 12 of Taskmaster will air on Channel 4 on September 23 at 9pm BST.