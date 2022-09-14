‘Taskmaster’ series 14 start date confirmed for this month

Channel 4 has announced that series 14 of Taskmaster will air weekly from Thursday September 29 at 9pm.

Hosted by Greg Davies and his assistant Alex Horne, the comedy game show returns this month to put a new line-up of celebrity contestants through a series of bizarre challenges.

READ MORE: Every Taskmaster contestant ranked by how much they made us laugh

The line-up for this series includes comedians Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican.

Advertisement

A synopsis reads: “Across the series, Greg will be presented with visual evidence of the competence, or otherwise, of this cross-section of comics trying to complete a range of tasks that may or may not be useful in everyday life. Can they find pleasure in construction equipment? Can they play billiards with yoga balls? And, most crucially, can they laminate?

“Following careful reflection, the Taskmaster will generously award points and kind words to the best and less points and less kind words to the less best.”

Taskmaster series 13 concluded in June and saw Sophie Duker triumph over Judi Love, Chris Ramsey, Bridget Christie and Ardal O’Hanlon.

A second Champion Of Champions special also aired in June, which brought back winners of series six to ten to compete in a tournament. In the special, Richard Herring came out on top over Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck and Lou Sanders.

Back in April, Channel 4 announced Horne will star in a new scripted comedy series called The Horne Section TV Show, written by the Taskmaster co-creator and his band.