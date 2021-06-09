Taskmaster co-creator Alex Horne is taking his band on tour later this year.

The Horne Section will be setting out across the UK from October to December, performing a mix of music and stand-up comedy. Tickets for the tour, called ‘That’s How I Like My Tour’, are on sale now from here.

Horne has teased the tour in a short trailer nodding to his Taskmaster co-host Greg Davies, urging to change one of the songs.

The Horne Section has appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Last Leg of the Year, and also hosts the regular Horne Section Podcast.

Take a look at the full list of dates for this winter’s tour here:

OCTOBER 2021

Mon 18 – The Cresset, Peterborough

Wed 20 – Pavilion, Worthing

NOVEMBER 2021

Mon 1 – Opera House, Buxton

Tues 2 – City Hall (Oval Hall), Sheffield

Tues 9 – Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Mon 15 – Theatre Royal, Richmond (London)

Tues 16 – Swan Theatre, Wycombe

Mon 22 – Hexagon, Reading

Thurs 25 – Theatre Royal, Margate

Fri 26 – London, Southbank

Tues 30 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

DECEMBER 2021

Wed 1 – Anvil, Basingstoke

Tues 7 – Dorking Halls, Dorking

Thurs 16 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

Tues 21 – Forum, Bath

Meanwhile, series 12 of Taskmaster confirmed its line-up of contestants at the end of last month.

Attempting to complete the challenges set by Greg Davies and Alex Horne will be Alan Davies (QI), Desiree Burch (Live At The Apollo), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Morgana Robinson (The Morgana Show) and Victoria Coren Mitchell (Only Connect).

The release date for series 12 is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for updates.