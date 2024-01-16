Taylor Swift congratulates ‘The Bear’ actor for Critics Choice Awards win

Taylor Swift has congratulated Ebon Moss-Bachrach for his win at the Critics Choice Awards after he thanked her in his acceptance speech.

At the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, which took place in Santa Monica on Sunday (January 14), Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Richie on The Bear. In his acceptance speech, he thanked Swift in a reference to the season two episode ‘Forks’, where Richie attempts to obtain Taylor Swift concert tickets for his ex-wife and daughter. Later in the episode, the character triumphantly drives around Chicago after a breakthrough while singing to ‘Love Story’.

Now, Swift has responded to Moss-Bachrach’s shout-out by congratulating him through a comment to a tweet from Rolling Stone announcing his win. The musician simply wrote “congratulations” with a series of warm emojis.

Congratulations!! 🫶🤭🙏 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 15, 2024

In his acceptance speech, Moss-Bachrach also thanked his scene partner in the same episode, Olivia Colman, before expressing his love for playing the role of Richie on the comedy-drama: “This is such a privilege to play this part. Really beautiful experience to take this man kind of from a tough place into the light. It’s not often you get to do that — to play joy. And it’s been a really wonderful, special, special experience for me.”

Moss-Bachrach’s Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series win at the Critics’ Choice Awards marks the actor’s second win in a similar category during the 2024 awards season. He most recently won an award for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place today (January 16). While he was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the recent Golden Globes, the award was ultimately given to Succession’s Matthew Macfayden.

The Bear also won three other awards at the Critics’ Choice Awards, namely Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White’s performance as Carmen Berzatto, and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Adebiri’s performance as Sydney Adamu.

Elsewhere in the award ceremony, Oppenheimer dominated the film categories, taking home eight awards including Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Picture, though Cillian Murphy lost to The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti in the Best Actor category. Barbie took home six awards including Best Comedy and Best Song for ‘I’m Just Ken’, the latter win generating internet buzz and memes following Ryan Gosling’s bemused reaction.

The Bear tied with Beef in the television categories, taking home four awards, while Succession walked away with three.

The second season of The Bear was awarded the top spot on NME’s 20 Best TV Shows of 2023, with Paul Bradshaw praising the show’s balance of intensity and quietness, stating: “The genius of The Bear’s second season was found in the quieter moments. No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderized harder than any of the kitchen chaos.”