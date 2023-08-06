Taylor Swift offered ‘Heartstopper’ her music, the show’s music supervisor reveals

The music supervisor for Netflix’s Heartstopper has revealed Taylor Swift offered her music for use in the show.

Swift’s song ‘seven’, taken from her 2020 album ‘folklore’, is used in a pivotal scene featuring lesbian couple Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) in the last episode’s second season.

Now, the show’s music supervisor, Matt Biffa, has said Swift had given them special permission to use the song.

Biffa was responding on Twitter to a fan who thought the show had “big bucks” because they were able to use a Taylor Swift song.

“No, she just thought the scene was beautiful and we were then able to make it work,” he wrote.

so you mean THIS heartstopper scene with 'seven' by taylor swift in the background that highlights sapphic love and absolute queer joy, she was willing to get less money because she thought it was beautiful and her song would be perfect for it???? 🥹🥹🥹pic.twitter.com/DeH4fmIN1W https://t.co/hfEKCTZbPQ — ira 🌼 maroon #1 stan (@glitchlor_) August 5, 2023

Biffa also replied to them. “‘Sometimes art is more important than $$$ :)”

The Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack also features songs by the likes of Baby Queen, Wolf Alice, Beebadoobee and The 1975.

In a four-star review of the show, NME wrote: “The cute middle-class carapace of Heartstopper is subversive in these increasingly intolerant times where Laurence Fox can burn a Progress Pride flag and face no sanction from his employers at GB News (whose HR Department seems as pointless as the Highway Code to the Fast And Furious films) and any innocuous gay material written for children is seeing its creators branded ‘groomers’ on social media.

“There is literally nothing in Heartstopper that would offend anyone, while it still acts as a Trojan Horse for representation. It’s the kind of show you know will make people feel less alone; pure bottled joy and a restorative tonic in these turbulent times.”

A third season of Heartstopper has already been confirmed, though its release date is yet to be confirmed.