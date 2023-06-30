Taylor Swift previews ‘Back To December (Taylor’s Version)’ in trailer for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 2

Taylor Swift has shared a preview of the Taylor’s Version of ‘Back To December’ in the new trailer for season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Amazon Prime Video show will air the first episodes of its second season on July 14, two days after Swift releases her latest re-recorded album, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

As she did with a preview of the re-recording of ‘1989’ song ‘Wildest Dreams’ in a Spirit Untamed trailer in 2021, Swift has shared a first look at the new album via a sync in the trailer for the new season.

The trailer, which also features Swift’s ‘Folklore’ track ‘August’, sees the characters try and untangle a messy web and work to understand a love triangle.

Watch the new trailer and hear the first preview of ‘Back To December (Taylor’s Version)’ below.

A synopsis of season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty reads: “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same.

“When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

In the season one trailer of the show, Swift also previewed a new song called ‘Carolina’, which was then released in conjunction with the movie Where The Crawdads Sing.

Elsewhere, Swift told fans that she isn’t seeking for fans to “defend” her on the internet when she releases ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ this July.

Taylor Swift is set to release ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ on July 7. Earlier this month, she took to social media to share the entire tracklisting of the LP, as well as its list of featured guests, which includes Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams. Pre-orders for the album are available here.