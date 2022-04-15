‘Ted Lasso’ actor Brett Goldstein talks fairness on ‘Sesame Street’

Ted Lasso writer and actor Brett Goldstein made a guest appearance on Sesame Street to discuss one of his favourite F-words.

Known for playing foul-mouthed midfielder Roy Kent – a thinly-veiled caricature of former Manchester United captain Roy Keane – in the Apple TV+ sports comedy series, Goldstein appears enthused upon learning that today’s “word of the day” begins with the letter F.

“Oh, I love the letter F,” the actor responds, though Tamir is quick to clarify that the word of the day is, in fact, fairness.

“Fairness is when each of us gets what we need,” Goldstein adds, before Cookie Monster arrives to join in the discussion, offer to wash up, and volunteer as soccer captain.

Watch the clip via Entertainment Weekly, and catch another snippet of Goldstein’s Sesame Street debut, this time featuring Oscar The Grouch, below.

Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚 Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022

Posting on Instagram in February, Goldstein said of the experience: “I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined.”

According to the actor, the episode will air later in the year.

Ted Lasso has won seven Emmy Awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for its titular star Jason Sudeikis.

In NME’s four-star review of Ted Lasso season two, the show is described as a “wholesome series that embraces the spirit of England’s heroes”.