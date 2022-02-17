‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Sesame Street’ crossover sees Roy Kent meet Oscar the Grouch

An upcoming episode of Sesame Street will see Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein pay a visit to Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and co.

In a new clip shared to social media, Goldstein, who stars as retired footballer Roy Kent in Apple TV+’s hit football comedy, is seen hanging out in a trash can alongside Oscar the Grouch as Big Bird wanders by.

“Isn’t it a beautiful day?” Big Bird asks the pair, who proceed to shake their heads in disapproval.

Sesame Street captioned the post: “Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚 Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you!”

Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚 Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022

Goldstein, whose character in Ted Lasso is easily-angered and foul-mouthed; so therefore will have to tone it down quite a bit for Sesame Street, shared some pics from his time on the show, alongside a lengthy, heartfelt caption.

“Brett, how would you show the best day of your life using only photos,” he wrote. “I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined.”

He continued: “Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind. I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping (although I saw him sleeping and he snores less than you’d think.)

“Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill that whole street with all the love you could wish for. Special thanks to Elmo and Grover and Big Bird and Oscar and Cookie Monster, sorry if I scared you. Extra special thanks to @karynl5, @sherrierwestin, Stephen M Youngwood and Zack Van Amburg for making this dream come true. It was perfect.”

According to Goldstein, the episode will air later in the year.

Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca on Ted Lasso, recently confirmed the show’s third season would start shooting last week, on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tart, also discussed the third season back in October.

“Honestly, I’m not trying to be coy, but I don’t know anything,” Dunster said. “I think they like to keep it fresh. But also Jason [Sudeikis] knows what the story arc is. He sprinkles ideas of what’s going to come here and there but there’s nothing really specific.

“They’re in the writers room now and we’ll see what happens.”

Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he’s been asked to write a song for the upcoming third season.

Ted Lasso has won seven Emmy Awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for its titular star Jason Sudeikis.

In NME’s four-star review of Ted Lasso season two, the show is described as a “wholesome series that embraces the spirit of England’s heroes”.