‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham worships Sharon Stone on red carpet

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham was captured sharing a special moment with Sharon Stone on the red carpet on Saturday (October 30).

Waddingham, who won an Emmy in September for her role in the Apple TV+ show, was attending the Pride Of Britain celebration in London when she ran into Stone.

“The goddess to end allll goddesses. @sharonstone thank you for the best night,” Waddingham wrote on her Instagram Stories following her fangirl encounter. She also introduced her father to the Basic Instinct star.

Filming for the third season of Ted Lasso will begin in January 2022 according to the show’s co-star Phil Dunster.

“I think they like to keep it fresh. But also Jason [Sudeikis] knows what the story arc is. He sprinkles ideas of what’s going to come here and there but there’s nothing really specific. They’re in the writers room now and we’ll see what happens,” he told Variety.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran says he’s been asked to write a song for the upcoming season.

“I’m obsessed with it,” the singer said of the show. “It’s one of these shows where I’m constantly recommending it to people and they’re watching it instantly. I just think it’s great.”

Revealing his plan to work on music for the next season, which is reportedly set to begin filming in January 2022 [via Collider], Sheeran added: “I got asked to do a song for the next season,” before Waddingham interrupted him, urging: “Do it! You’ve said it here – you have to now!”