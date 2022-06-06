‘Ted Lasso’ will end with season three, says Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein has said the show’s third season will be its last.

Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the hit Apple TV+ comedy, was recently asked by the Sunday Times whether the season currently being written would end the show.

“We are writing it like that,” he said. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

Last year, Ted Lasso co-creator Jason Sudeikis had also said he wanted the show to end with three seasons.

“The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s nowhere near like that. But the story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

In a four-star review of Ted Lasso season two, NME wrote: “Ted Lasso is about more than just football: in season two we get to know the players better for their strength and their fearlessness, and we’re graced with empathetic, hopeful storylines that tell us – like Saka said only last week – that love does win. It’s about our world as it could be. As it should be.”

A release date is yet to be set for Ted Lasso season three.