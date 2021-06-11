‘Ted’ TV series in the works from Seth MacFarlane

A live-action comedy series based on Seth MacFarlane‘s Ted films has been greenlit.

The series is expected to be a prequel to the 2012 film, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

Though neither stars are set to return for the show, MacFarlane is in negotiations to reprise the voice of the foul-mouthed teddy bear. He is also attached to write the script and executive produce the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, US streaming service Peacock has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for the show.

On its Twitter account, Peacock shared the Hollywood Reporter story and wrote: “Welcome to the flock, @SethMacFarlane!”

Upon its release, Ted became the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (not a sequel or based on other IP). Collectively Ted and its 2015 sequel Ted 2 grossed more than $750 million worldwide.

The original film told the story of John (Mark Wahlberg), whose childhood wish of bringing his teddy bear to life came true and consequently wreaked havoc on his relationship with Lori (Kunis).

MacFarlane’s longstanding animated show Family Guy concluded its 19th season in May. It remains Fox’s second-longest-running programme behind The Simpsons. In September 2020, Fox announced that the show would continue through a 20th and 21st season.

MacFarlane is also executive producing a Smokey And The Bandit series, an animated reboot of Norman Lear’s beloved Good Times for Netflix, and a reboot of Revenge Of The Nerds, which will star Keith and Kenny Lucas.

A release date for Peacock’s Ted series is yet to be confirmed.

