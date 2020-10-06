‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ cancelled by Netflix after one season

Teenage Bounty Hunters has been cancelled by Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

The series, which aired just two months ago, will not return for a second season. Netflix has not released a statement on the matter.

Teenage Bounty Hunters was created by Kathleen Jordan and was executive produced by Jenji Kohan, as part of the Orange Is The New Black creator’s multi-year deal with Netflix.

The show followed twin sisters Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) and Sterling (Maddie Phillips) who team up with bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) to learn about his world while navigating their own at high school.

Virgina Williams also starred in the show, playing the twins’ mother Debbie Wesley and her twin sister Dana Culpepper.

The news comes on the same day that Netflix cancelled GLOW, focusing on a women’s wrestling group in the 1980s – despite having renewed the show for a fourth season last year.

GLOW was three weeks into filming new episodes before the coronavirus lockdown halted production back in March.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, one fan said “netflix really cancelled glow & teenage bounty hunters on the same day. two wonderful female centered shows with good lgbtq+ representation.”

Another Teenage Bounty Hunters fan added: “Can we please just talk about how teenage bounty hunters normalised discovering your sexuality, having a healthy relationship, putting yourself first, female masturbation, a healthy relationship with religion, normal families, the experience of drinking for the first time -”

A second tweet continued: “owning your sexuality, having friendships, discovering yourself outside of your relationship, teenage relationships, BISEXUALITY, saying the word lesbian on tv, having characters that are emotional and irrational at times, a great plot, positive adult figures … like wtf netflix.”

Season one of Teenage Bounty Hunters is currently streaming on Netflix.