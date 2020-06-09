Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews has said the future of the comedy will be shaped by recent and ongoing discussions about police brutality in the US.

The show, focusing on an oddball team of detectives in Brooklyn, New York, will acknowledge and learn from the Black Lives Matter protests and marches taking place around the world.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, the talk show hosts asked whether the global outrage will impact the next season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

“Definitely. We all got on a zoom call just the other day because of what is happening in this country,” Crews began.

“We are witnessing so many abuses of power. And so we had some somber talks and some really eye-opening conversations about how to handle this new season.”

Last week, the cast and showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network, following a prompt from another actor conscious of the impact of portraying police officers in a comedic light.

“The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally,” read a statement shared by actress Stephanie Beatriz on Twitter.

“We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund is an organisation that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter.”

There has been further attention towards Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which wrapped filming for season 7 in April, following the death of George Floyd last week (May 25).

Floyd, who was African-American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.