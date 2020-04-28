Terry Pratchett Discworld books getting “absolutely faithful” TV adaptation

The Discworld books written by the late Terry Pratchett have just been acquired in a development deal to make several TV series adaptations.

In a collaboration between Pratchett’s own company Narrativia, launched in 2012, and Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content, the fantasy novels will be brought to the small screen.

It is not yet clear which of the Discworld series will be adapted, which comprises over 40 novels. Narrativia confirmed the series would be “truly authentic … prestige adaptations that remain absolutely faithful to [Pratchett’s] original, unique genius”.

Several of Pratchett’s works have already been adapted for TV, including Hogfather, The Colour of Magic and Going Postal on Sky, and Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video, which starred David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Rhianna Pratchett, co-director and Narrativia and Terry Pratchett’s daughter, said: “Discworld teems with unique characters, witty narrative and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realised on screen in a form that my father would be proud of.”

“The spirit of this new alliance has been forged from a shared love of the source material and a commitment to create an epic series,” a statement about the partnership said, “Which will kick off with some of the most iconic titles in Sir Terry’s fiercely incisive and satirical universe.”

Motive Pictures chief executive Simon Maxwell added how the new project will endeavor to please both loyal fans and new viewers, saying: “Together we will produce shows that will be loved by millions of Discworld fans worldwide, whilst also opening up Sir Terry Pratchett’s epic creations and legacy to new audiences.”

BBC Studios’ upcoming series The Watch, inspired by Pratchett’s Ankh-Morpork City Watch from the Discworld series, is due for release later this year.