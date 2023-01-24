‘That ‘90s Show’ soundtrack: here’s every song in the new series

That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to teen sitcom That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh tricks of its own.

Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).

The show also features other returning cast members in guest appearances, including Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso.

As you’d expect, That ‘90s Show features a wealth of ‘90s music across its ten episodes. For the show’s theme, show writer Gregg Mettler arranged a grunge rework of ‘In The Street’ by Big Star, which was the original theme from That ‘70s Show.

Hello Wisconsin! That '90s Show is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/DsR0YEPRMo — Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2023

As reported by Variety, Mettler recorded a demo with his daughter on vocals, which was passed to Smashing Pumpkins co-founder James Iha, who served as a composer on the series. Iha then took that track and recorded it with Brett Anderson, the former lead singer for The Donnas.

“I love all the music from the ‘90s, all the genres, and we try our best to weave them all into the show,” Mettler told the outlet. “And so, there’s something for everybody inside the show.”

You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of the other songs featured below.

Episode one – That ‘90s Pilot

‘Groove Is In The Heart’ – Deee-Lite

‘You Oughta Know’ – Alanis Morissette

‘Sad Tomorrow’ – The Muffs

Episode two – Free Leia

‘Tell Me Something Good’ – Rufus (feat. Chaka Khan)

Episode three – Lip Smackers

‘This Is How We Do It’ – Montell Jordan

‘Shoop’ – Salt n’ Pepa

Episode four – Rave

N/A

Episode five – Step By Step

‘Here Comes The Hotstepper’ – Ini Kamoze

Episode six – The Birthday Girl

‘I’ll Make Love To You’ – Boyz II Men

‘Slow Ride’ – Foghat

‘The World I Know’ – Collective Soul

Episode seven – Boyfriend Day One

N/A

Episode eight – Summer Storm

‘No Rain’ – Blind Melon

Episode nine – Dirty Double Booker

‘Cowboys From Hell’ – Pantera

Episode ten – Kids In America

‘I Wish’ – Skee-Lo

‘Kids In America’ – The Muffs

Bonnie and Terry Turner, who created That ‘70s Show with Mark Brazill, teamed up with their daughter Lindsey Turner and original show writer Mettler to develop the sequel series.

That ‘70s Show ran for eight seasons between August 1998 and May 2006. The series followed the lives of six teenage friends living in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin.

That ‘90s Show is available to stream on Netflix.