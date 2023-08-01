‘That’s So Raven’ star Raven-Symoné claims she has psychic abilities

Raven-Symoné, the former star of That’s So Raven, has claimed that she has psychic abilities like her character on the Disney Channel show.

The actress said that she can see scenes play out in her head before they happen to her, adding that she connects through her “spirit guides” while she is meditating.

She made the comments on a recent episode of The Best Podcast Ever With Raven And Miranda. “I truly believe. I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly.”

Advertisement

“I can walk into a room and it’s reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it’s not on a physical, material plane.”

The actress explained that she will often witness moments in her head before they take place and that she sometimes has déjà vu. “I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird,'” she said.

She added: “The way we connect is through our trauma. Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen.”

The Disney channel star took on the role of Raven Baxter, a teen who would experience “visions” and saw into the future from 2003 to 2007.

That’s So Raven ran until 2007 and centred around the teen whose visions frequently got her and her friends in trouble. In 2017, the actress reprised her role in the spinoff Raven’s Home, which details her and her son’s visions.

Advertisement

Revisit NME’s guide to classic Disney shows that ’90s kids should stream immediately.