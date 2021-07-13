See the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations – rolling announcements

The nominations for the 2021 Emmys have just been announced – scroll down to read the full list.

This year’s ceremony will take place in September, and nominations were announced today (July 13) by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones – who became the first father-daughter pair to win an Emmy in the same year in 2020.

Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad and HBO detective hit Mare of Easttown are set to lead the nominations, with The Crown and Disney’s Marvel show WandaVision also in the running.

Succession, with its third season set to premiere later this year, will not be eligible – nor will The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Here’s the full list of nominees – check back for updates as they’re announced.

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MJ Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Alison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Bowen Yang (SNL)

Kenan Thompson (SNL)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kate McKinnon (SNL)

Cecily Strong (SNL)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alec Baldwin (SNL)

Dave Chappelle (SNL)

Daniel Kaluuya (SNL)

Daniel Levy (SNL)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Maya Rudolph (SNL)

Kristen Wiig (SNL)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Directing For A Comedy Series:

B Positive (“Pilot”)

Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)

Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)

Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)

Writing For A Drama Series:

Girls5eva (“Pilot”)

Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Pen15 (“Play”)

Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)

The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency)

Outstanding Limited Series:

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Television Movie:

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on CBS on September 19 at 8PM ET.