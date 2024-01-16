The 75th Emmy Awards: see the full list of winners

After a months-long delay due to the 2023 actors and writers strikes in Hollywood last year, the time has finally come for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards to celebrate the best that TV had to offer last year – see the full list of nominees and winners below.
The awards are taking place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday January 15, 2024. There will be 26 awards presented on the night, and they will be hosted by actor, comedian and presenter Anthony Anderson.
This year’s nominations are led by Succession, which has scored a whopping 27 nominations. Right behind in nominations this year is yet another HBO series, The Last Of Us, which landed 24 nominations.
The White Lotus (23), Ted Lasso (22), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (14), The Bear (13), and Beef (13) also picked up a significant amount of nods.
Blink-182‘s Travis Barker kicked off the ceremony with a riveting drum performance.
All the small things led to this moment. 🎤 Welcome to the #75thEmmys! ✨#Emmys #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/foMy6Y4M2X
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 16, 2024
At the time of publishing, a handful of awards have already been handed out. Christina Applegate handed out the first award of the night, Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, which went to Ayo Edebiri for The Bear. The award for Lead Actress In A Comedy Series was awarded to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.
Pedro Pascal handed out the award for Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, which went to Matthew Macfadyen for Succession. Jeremy Allen White nabbed the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in A Comedy Series for The Bear.
Both Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won the awards for Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Beef. Beef also took home the award for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series.
Check back in with NME for the complete list of winners below.
Here are all of the winners at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards:
Outstanding drama series:
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding comedy series:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding limited or anthology series:
Beef – WINNER
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding talk series:
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding reality competition programme:
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding scripted variety series:
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding variety special (live):
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium – WINNER
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Lead actor in a drama series:
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Lead actress in a drama series:
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Lead actor in a comedy series:
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER
Lead actress in a comedy series:
Christina Applegate – Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Lead actor in a limited series or movie:
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef – WINNER
Lead actress in a limited series or movie:
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong – Beef – WINNER
Supporting actor in a drama series:
F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James – The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession – WINNER
Alan Ruck – Succession
Will Sharp – The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series:
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a comedy series:
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – WINNER
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Supporting actress in a comedy series:
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – WINNER
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie:
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird – WINNER
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee – Beef
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Young Mazino – Beef
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie:
Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello – Beef
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things
Writing for a comedy series:
Barry – Bill Hader for ‘Wow’
The Bear – Christopher Storer for ‘System’ – WINNER
Jury Duty – Mekki Leeper for ‘Ineffective Assistance’
Only Murders In The Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for ‘I Know Who Did It’
The Other Two – Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for ‘Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play’
Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for ‘So Long, Farewell’
Writing for a drama series:
Andor – Beau Willimon for ‘One Way Out’
Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for ‘The Prick’
Better Call Saul – Gordon Smith for ‘Point And Shoot’
Better Call Saul – Peter Gould for ‘Saul Gone’
The Last of Us – Craig Mazin for ‘Long, Long Time’
Succession – Jesse Armstrong for ‘Connor’s Wedding’ – WINNER
The White Lotus – Mike White for ‘Arrivederci’
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie:
Beef – Lee Sung Jin for ‘The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain’ – WINNER
Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is In Trouble – Taffy Brodesser-Akner for ‘Me-Time’
Prey – Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm – Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for ‘Stung’
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic & Eric Appel
Writing for a variety series:
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Directing for a comedy series:
Barry – Bill Hader for ‘Wow’
The Bear – Christopher Storer for ‘Review’ – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino for ‘Four Minutes’
The Ms Pat Show – Mary Lou Belli for ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’
Ted Lasso – Declan Lowney for ‘So Long, Farewell’
Wednesday – Tim Burton for ‘Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe’
Directing for a drama series:
Andor – Benjamin Caron for ‘Rix Road’
Bad Sisters – Dearbhla Walsh for ‘The Prick’
The Last of Us – Peter Hoar for ‘Long, Long Time’
Succession – Andrij Parekh for ‘America Decides’
Succession – Mark Mylod for ‘Connor’s Wedding’ – WINNER
Succession – Lorene Scafaria for ‘Living+’
The White Lotus – Mike White for ‘Arrivederci’
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie:
Beef – Lee Sung Jin for ‘Figures of Light’ – WINNER
Beef – Jake Schreier for ‘The Great Fabricator’
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Carl Franklin for ‘Bad Meat’
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Paris Barclay for ‘Silenced’
Fleishman Is In Trouble – Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for ‘Me-Time’
Prey – Dan Trachtenberg